Minnesota Orchestra plays centerpiece concert of South Africa tour

Osmo Vanska conducts the Minnesota Orchestra, the Minnesota Chorale and the Johannesburg-based Gauteng Choristers in a performance of Beethoven's Ninth Friday in Soweto.

The Minnesota Orchestra played the most anticipated concert of its South African tour Friday, in the historic Regina Mundi church in Soweto. It was the centerpiece event of the orchestra's five-city tour of the country, marking the centennial of Nelson Mandela's birth.

The concert wove in and out of languages and musical traditions — Xhosa, Afrikaans, English, Finnish, American, German, Sotho, South African — with the orchestra playing alongside a massive combined choir of the Minnesota Chorale and the Johannesburg-based Gauteng Choristers. All the soloists were South African.

Sheila Mkhomude (in white) and Irene Mxuala (dark headscarf) danced to one of the Minnesota Orchestra's encores Euan Kerr | MPR News

It was the first time a major U.S. orchestra had toured the country, and it was the first time many in the audience Friday evening had ever attended a classical concert.

"It took me far away," Sheila Mkhomude said. "We thank you ever so much!"

Both the stage and the audience of the sold-out event were packed Friday night. The concert began with the South African and American national anthems, featured South African composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen's "Harmonia Ubuntu," a piece composed specifically for the event and inspired by the words of Nelson Mandela. It was followed by Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 and ended with a series of South African folk, protest and traditional songs.

The tour is part of the country's celebrations marking the centennial of Nelson Mandela's birth. Soweto, Mandela's home and the bedrock of the anti-apartheid movement, a symbolic location for its capstone concert.

Regina Mundi served as a backdrop for crucial moments in the anti-apartheid movement — as an organizing space, a haven, a site of police violence and a place of reconciliation when the country emerged from the oppression of apartheid.