Minnesota Orchestra honors Nelson Mandela by bringing music to South Africa

Minnesota Orchestra Music Director Osmo Vänskä leads an afternoon rehearsal in Cape Town, South Africa, before the first concert of its five-city South African tour, Aug. 10, 2018.
