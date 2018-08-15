Political scientist analyzes primary results across Minnesota

The results are in from Minnesota's primary elections — and there's a lot to mull over, even for those of us who consider ourselves political junkies.

Former two-term Republican governor Tim Pawlenty lost his bid to advance to the November ballot. And in the race for state attorney general, Congressman Keith Ellison won the DFL primary, despite allegations that surfaced this week of domestic abuse.

Overall, voters turned out in droves for this election — it was the highest turnout in a state primary in more than two decades.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota political scientist Kathryn Pearson about the results.

