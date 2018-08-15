The Wizard of Oz premieres in Hollywood on this date in 1939

On this date in 1939, The Wizard of Oz premiered in Hollywood. Her performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" made Judy Garland famous.

Since then, that song's been performed by countless other artists...most notably, Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwo'ole who gave the song new life.

He first recorded his version in 1988 during an impromptu studio session at 3 o'clock in the morning.

It would take five years for it to be released on his album "Facing Future," which is still the best selling album of all time by a Hawaiian artist.

