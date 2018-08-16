Art Hounds: IndiaFest at the State Capitol

IndiaFest is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of the State Capitol.

Varsha Bhatia loves all sorts of music and dance, but she's particularly fond of music and dance from her native India. This Saturday she's heading to IndiaFest for a daylong dose of Indian culture, featuring live music and dance performances, along with dozens of booths offering up food, clothing, jewelry and more. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of the State Capitol.

Performer Jim Ramlet had the pleasure of working with famed composer Leonard Bernstein, who insisted people call him Lenny. Ramlet is looking forward to seeing "Dear Lenny," a production that pairs his music with his personal correspondence. An avid writer, Bernstein corresponded with Stephen Sondheim, Aaron Copland, Bette Davis and Jacqueline Kennedy, among others. Performances run through Aug. 26 at Open Eye Figure Theatre; Leonard Bernstein's 100th birthday is Aug. 25.

Lanesboro Arts' Renee Bergstrom has seen both plays currently showing at Commonweal Theatre and recommends them equally. "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a musical romp that follows a group of kids as they navigate middle school and compete for the championship title. It runs through Sept. 24. "The Clean House" takes a comic look at life and love and, well, cleaning house — it runs through Oct. 22.