Weather Channel documents struggles of climate refugees in the U.S.

Andrew Brennan from Louisiana helps evacuate an elderly woman and her granddaughter from the Clodine district after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017.

This week on Climate Cast we're talking about increases. There's been a surge in climate refugees on the United States' coasts as the seas rise. A boom in the tick population as winters warm. And, on a brighter note, an increase of clean energy jobs in the Midwest.

Weather Channel documenting climate change in U.S.: The Weather Channel's most recent series debuted at the beginning of August, called "Exodus." It focuses on the growing number of Americans who are moving away from the coasts as the seas rise. Kevin Hayes, executive editor of weather.com discussed the show and the tough decisions facing climate refugees.

An Army of deer ticks is advancing and it will only get worse: One of the biggest climate signals in Minnesota and northern states is warmer winters, and it has caused an explosion in the deer tick population. The tick swarms are producing what one Canadian scientist calls, "a vector-borne disease emergency." Guest Elizabeth Shiffman, senior epidemiologist in the Vector-borne Diseases Unit at the Minnesota Department of Health joined the show to talk about what this means for Minnesotans.

Climate Voice: Shaza Hussein is a student at Rosemount High School and climate activist. Hussein is involved in a variety of different initiatives pushing state lawmakers to take action on climate change by regulating greenhouse gases. "When it comes specifically to climate change, we don't have much say in the legislation, but we're the ones who will be burdened by the impacts," Hussein said.

Bright spot: A new report shows there are nearly 60,000 clean energy jobs in Minnesota. The Clean Jobs Midwest report expects growth in clean energy jobs in the Midwest to continue at 4.5 percent this year. The biggest gains are in energy efficiency, renewables, and smart grid technology.