Minnesota continues to do well on the jobs front

The gymnasium at the Brian Coyle Community Center in Minneapolis was crowded with job seekers, in March 2015.

Employers around Minnesota added an estimated 11,200 jobs last month, and the state's unemployment rate fell slightly to an 18-year low of 3 percent.

That's the lowest level since June 2000 — and nearly a full percentage point below the national jobless rate.

Job gains in Minnesota last month were greatest in education, health services, government, trade, transportation, utilities and manufacturing. There were slight declines in service, logging and mining jobs.

Employment rose not just in the Twin Cities metro area but also in Duluth, Rochester, St. Cloud and Mankato.