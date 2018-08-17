Roseville-to-Minneapolis closure of I-35W tops weekend road woes

Another weekend, another closure on Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities.

Here's a look at what's on tap for the traffic headaches this weekend:

I-35W, Roseville to Minneapolis

Southbound I-35W is closing between Fourth Street in Minneapolis and County Road C in Roseville from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Motorists are advised to detour on Interstate 694, Minnesota Highway 100 and Interstate 94.

U.S. Highway 169 in Champlin

Beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 169 will switch to a single lane on the new northbound Elm Creek Bridge and roadway between Hayden Lake Road and the Mississippi River through late August.

Southbound Highway 169 traffic will remain a single lane on the highway through late August.

Minnesota Highway 7, Minnetonka to St. Louis Park

From 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, Minnesota Highway 7 will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between the Hopkins Crossroads and Interstate 494.

Meanwhile, the ramp from northbound I-494 to eastbound Highway 7 will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

I-35E in Burnsville

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Interstate 35E will be down to a single lane in both directions between County Road 42 and County Road 11 through 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Greater Minnesota

Headed outside the metro? Check the greater Minnesota traffic map before you go: