Politics Friday with analysts Maureen Shaver and Todd Rapp

First up: It has been quite a week, as voters made their choices clear for the candidates they want on the ballot in November. Analysts Todd Rapp and Maureen Shaver joined host Mike Mulcahy to talk about results of the primaries.

Then: One of the races decided on Tuesday was in the 8th District. DFL candidate for Congress, Joe Radinovich joined the program to talk about how the party will need to come together to keep the district blue. However, GOP candidate Peter Stauber has a head start and an endorsement from the President.

Finally: Another Congressional district up for grabs is the 1st. DFL Congressman Tim Walz won a spot on November's ballot, leaving his district vacant. GOP candidate Jim Hagedorn spoke about what it'll take to turn that district red.

