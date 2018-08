The habit of democracy

What hallmarks make a democracy a democracy? And what institutions and habits keep countries from moving into totalitarianism?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to two experts about democratic practices and about whether a democracy can whither from disinterest.

Guest 1: Melvin Rogers - Associate professor of Political Science at Brown University

Guest 2: Reed Galen - Chief strategist for the Serve America Movement

