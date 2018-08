A modern take on the hurdy gurdy

Guilhem Desq, who has been called the "Jimi Hendrix of the hurdy gurdy." He creates a fresh sound with an old instrument.

The hurdy gurdy is a stringed instrument that produces sound through a hand-crank turned rosined wheel which rubs against the strings. The wheel functions much like a violin bow. Melodies are played on a keyboard that presses wooden wedges against one or more of the strings to change their pitch.