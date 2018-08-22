The inspiration for 'Three Times a Lady' by the Commodores

"Three Times a Lady" by the Commodores was number one on the Billboard pop chart 40 years ago today.

Lead vocalist Lionel Richie, who wrote the song, told Blues & Soul magazine: "I attended the wedding anniversary of my parents and my father made a speech about how much he loved my mother and appreciated the way she had stood beside him for 37 years.

"It was beautiful and I started to think about my own life and how my wife stands by me, how she does so many things without being asked or thanked. So, I wrote 'Three Times A Lady' as a dedication to my wife and my mother."