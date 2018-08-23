Give Now
Politics and Government

Watch: What does it take to impeach a president?

Ron Elving

Memorandum of President Trump's phone call
The first page of the memorandum on President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from July 25, 2019 is shown on Sept. 27, 2019 in Washington.
Alex Wong | Getty Images

No president of the United States has ever been removed from office by impeachment. But it's hard to watch the news these days without hearing the word.

So, what does it actually take to impeach a president?

In this Ron's Office Hours, NPR's Ron Elving explains the procedure by which the House of Representative and the U.S. Senate remove a sitting president.

He also looks at the history of impeachment proceedings, beginning with former President John Tyler in the 1840s and leading up to the House impeachment of former President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Ron breaks down how this relates to President Trump, who is now facing a formal impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats. 

