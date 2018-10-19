Political Junkie: How campaigns are using funding

With the midterm elections fast approaching there's a lot going on in the world of politics. MPR News host Kerri Miller sat down with Ken Rudin to help make sense of it all.

They talked about early voting, which political parties are raising the most money and which parties are using are using their money the best.

"You could have a gazillion dollars, but if you're just going to blanket the airwaves I think the week or two before the campaign people just kind of tune it out," Ken Rudin said.

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.