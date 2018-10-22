Coming up: Immigration and the midterm elections

In the race for governor, immigration is a key issue for people looking to vote for Jeff Johnson, the Republican candidate. Supporters of Democratic Congressman Tim Walz didn't register immigration as a concern when asked in an MPR News and Star Tribune poll. Could immigration be the deciding factor in Minnesota midterms? Republicans are keen to bring it up while Democrats are putting issues like health care and education at the top of their lists.

MPR News host Kerri Miller will speak with two guests about immigration and the midterms on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. Joining her will be Alan Gomez, an immigration reporter for USA Today and Andy Aoki, political science chair at Augsburg University.

Alan Gomez-Immigration reporter at USA Today

Andy Aoki-Political science chair at Augsburg University

Listen to the conversation live at 11 a.m. here. The audio will be posted on this page after the program.