Coming up: Fact-checking the migrant caravan situation

Thousands of Central American migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are marching toward the U.S. They've walked thousands of miles seeking refuge from gang violence and corruption that have plagued their homelands.

President Trump tweeted his concern about the growing caravan, which he claims include Middle Easterners. In a campaign rally in Houston, the President preached that voting Republicans into office would ensure tougher immigration policies, including his proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico.

MPR News host Kerri Miller will be sitting down with two guests to fact check and provide analysis on who the migrants are and why they've left their homeland.

Tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. to hear the full discussion.

You can listen live here