Coming up: Health care costs are dipping

Consumers who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act are seeing the average price for the most popular level of insurance drop for the first time since the health plans were created. What's causing the drop in price? And how is the current administration contributing — or working against — these trends?

Two guests will join host Kerri Miller to discuss the dip in premiums. Renee Crchlow is the director of advocacy and policy at the University of Minnesota. Katherine Hempstead is a senior policy advisor for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Listen to the conversation live at 9 a.m. CT at 91.1 or stream it here.