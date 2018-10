Bob Mould announces new album 'Sunshine Rock'

Bob Mould fans, take note: the Husker Du co-founder is coming out with a new album early next year. The announcement came with the release of the album's title track, a single called "Sunshine Rock."

Mould says the song's title reflects how his mood has brightened since he moved to Berlin three years ago. He's planning a tour to support the new album, with a stop in the Twin Cities at the end of March.