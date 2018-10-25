Color me sad: Minnesota's leaf-peeping season is basically over

Fall colors are seen on the Mississippi River bluffs along Highway 61 on Oct. 17, 2018, from atop Mount Charity at John A. Latsch State Park near Winona, Minn. When this photo was taken, many trees along the tops of the ridges had lost their leaves, while trees in the valleys were not yet at peak color.

If you're still in the mood for fall colors, well, that ship has sailed. Or, at least, it's sailing away fast.

We're no math experts, but we'd say about 99 percent of Minnesota is now past peak for leaf-peeping, according to our study of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' fall color map.

It was beautiful while it lasted, but fall color season is pretty much over. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

If you want to find the tiny sliver of the state that's still putting on a good show, head southeast. Specifically, head to John A. Latsch State Park.

There, you'll want to hike to the overlook to what's left of the red, orange and yellow along the Mississippi River and surrounding bluffs.

And for those of you who miss the fall color season already, here's a look back at the show we got this year.