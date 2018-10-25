Color me sad: Minnesota's leaf-peeping season is basically over

Fall colors
Fall colors are seen on the Mississippi River bluffs along Highway 61 on Oct. 17, 2018, from atop Mount Charity at John A. Latsch State Park near Winona, Minn. When this photo was taken, many trees along the tops of the ridges had lost their leaves, while trees in the valleys were not yet at peak color. 