The latest issues — and controversy — ahead of North Dakota's midterms

North Dakota voters decide one of the tightest U.S. Senate races next month. Also on the ballot is a measure to legalize recreational marijuana.

What's more, the state's new voter ID law has been embroiled in controversy. It requires voters to show ID with a residential address, and critics say it will disenfranchise especially Native Americans living on reservations, many of whom do not have street addresses.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Dave Thompson for the latest on North Dakota's midterms. Thompson is the news director for Prairie Public Broadcasting.