It's been a very wet October

You've probably noticed it's been a super wet October. In fact, it's been a pretty wet year.

This month is the fifth month of 2018 that has delivered above normal precipitation. For the first 10 months of the year, only the counties of northwestern Minnesota have been marginally drier than normal. The rest of the state has seen a precipitation surplus, and for some southern counties the precipitation surplus has been record-setting.

Many climate stations in those counties have reported total precipitation through the first 10 months that is over 13 inches above normal.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota professor emeritus Mark Seeley about this week in weather history.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.