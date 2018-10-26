Coming up: Young voters are key to midterm

Eighteen to 24-year-olds have the potential to have a huge impact on this year's midterm elections. Democratic and Republican constituents, advocacy groups, and bipartisan organizations have worked to ensure that young people get registered and vote.

How big could the impact of their vote be? What's the likelihood of high youth voter turnout? MPR News host Kerri Miller will sit down two guest to talk it through.

Guests —

Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg — director of CIRCLE (the Center of information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement) at Tufts' University

Melissa Michelson — professor of political science at Menlo College in Atherton, California

Tune in on Monday. Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. to hear the full discussion.

You can listen live here