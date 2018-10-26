Westbound I-494 closing this weekend in the west metro

Here's some frightful news for Minnesota motorists: a portion of a major interstate is shutting down this weekend.

Westbound Interstate 494 from Minnesota Highway 100 and U.S. Highway 212 will close from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for bridge painting and temporary barrier removal. The posted detour will take drivers onto Highway 100, Minnesota Highway 62 and Highway 212.

Next weekend, eastbound I-494 is slated to close.

That's about as scary as it gets on the roads this weekend in the Twin Cities metro area but here are a few other traffic woes to note:

• From Minneapolis to Rockford, the left lane of Minnesota Highway 55 is closed in both directions between Wisconsin Avenue and Revere Lane from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. daily until Wednesday.

• In Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota Highway 3 remains closed between County Road 26 and 60th Street through mid-November.

• Southbound Interstate 35W is down to three lanes between 106th Street and Cliff Road through summer 2021.

Headed to greater Minnesota this weekend? Be sure to check out the statewide traffic map before you do.