State of Minnesota seeking consumer info on internet speeds

Fiber optic cables are connected to provide service to consumers in US Internet's southwest central office, as seen in October 2014 in Minneapolis.

The state of Minnesota wants to know how fast your internet connections are — and it's launching a new online tool to gather that information.

It's part of an effort to see if Minnesotans get the internet speeds that are supposed to be available to them, and to identify gaps in broadband coverage around the state.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development has launched the online tool to run speed tests; it's at checkspeedminnesota.com.

"We are asking people to test their internet connections at home, work and on their mobile phones by visiting the check speed website. The results are instantly mapped, which will allow the users to see how their connection compares to others in the area," said Danna MacKenzie, executive director of the state's Office of Broadband Development.

It's believed that about 91 percent of Minnesotans have access to internet connections of at least 25 megabits per second.

"We use federal data. We use data directly from our state providers. And now with the consumer perspective, we will compare all three and hopefully see what the consumer experience is," MacKenzie said.

"The Minnesota Office of Broadband Development is charged by law with measuring and monitoring broadband internet access levels throughout the state," DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy said in a statement. "This tool will increase our understanding of the consumer experience to ensure we are making smart investments."