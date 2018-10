A new look at Bob Dylan's classic album 'Blood on the Tracks'

Fans of Bob Dylan's 1975 album "Blood on the Tracks" will get a raw new look at the classic on Friday, when "More Blood, More Tracks" comes out.

It's a six-CD set that includes all the takes first recorded in New York, and illustrates how the album's songs evolved over time.

You can hear selected tracks now on NPR's First Listen page.