Parting Thoughts: Beloved UW-Eau Claire journalism professor dies at 89

For broadcast journalists who attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, some of the most memorable classes were taught by a professor named Henry Lippold.

Lippold was the spark behind UW-Eau Claire's broadcast journalism program, and for thirty years, he trained scores of young reporters, anchors and producers. Lippold died recently at the age of 89.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with one former student, Judy Clark, about her memories of Lippold. Clark is an anchor and producer at WEAU-TV in Eau Claire.

A memorial service for Lippold will be held on November 17 at The Classic in Altoona, WI.