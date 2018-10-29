Regulators approve natural gas plant proposal for Superior

Minnesota Power is a Duluth-based electric utility which serves northeast Minnesota in an area roughly bordered by communities like International Falls, Bemidji, Park Rapids and Hinkley.

Minnesota is one step closer to having a new natural gas plant as part of its energy future.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 3-2 Monday to approve a proposal for a natural gas plant that would be built across the border from Duluth in Superior, Wis.

The Nemadji Trail Energy Center would be a joint venture between Minnesota Power and the Dairyland Power Cooperative in Wisconsin.

PUC regulators heard final arguments in the case earlier this month. Commissioners also decided Monday that the plan did not need to undergo additional environmental analysis, a decision that paved the way for its approval vote.

Minnesota Power has been adding wind, solar and hydro power to its system. But like many utilities, Minnesota Power has argued that reliability is important and that renewable energy needs backup.

"We feel that without having these tools available, it's going to make it much harder for us to transform as quickly as we want to to a cleaner energy future," Julie Pierce, Minnesota Power's vice president of strategy and planning, said earlier this month.

In 2005, the company generated 95 percent of its electricity from coal — and hopes that, by 2025, coal will account for less than 40 percent of its energy output.

But attorneys for several of the larger companies Minnesota Power serves — ArcelorMittal USA, Blandin Paper Company, U.S. Steel Corp., and others — joined environmental groups and consumer advocates this summer in arguing that the proposed plant isn't needed.

And in a non-binding recommendation in July, an administrative law judge concluded that Minnesota Power did not demonstrate the gas plant is in the public interest.