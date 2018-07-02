Proposed natural gas plant in Superior dealt setback in Minnesota

Minnesota Power's plan to team up with the Dairyland Power Cooperative to build a 525- to 550-megawatt natural gas plant in Superior, Wis., failed on Monday to get an administrative judge's blessing.

Minnesota Power must go to Minnesota utility regulators to enter into such an agreement because its customers could end up paying for the plant through electricity rates. The first step in that process is presenting its case before an administrative law judge.

On Monday the judge, Jeanne Cochran, said the commission should issue an order denying Minnesota Power's request because the utility "has not demonstrated that these affiliated interest agreements are consistent with the public interest."

Minnesota Power had reasoned that the gas plant was needed to provide backup for wind energy the utility is adding to its system, but the judge said the utility's analysis was biased.

Many environmental and consumer groups had opposed the plant, and some Minnesota politicians were unhappy the plant would be built in Wisconsin rather than in Minnesota.

The administrative law judge's findings are not binding, but they do indicate the possibility that the PUC will find similar shortcomings with the plan.