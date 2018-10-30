Interfaith groups united against hate

Eleven people are dead after a man armed with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend. The suspect is facing 29 criminal charges, including obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, which is classified as a hate crime. This type of violence against the Jewish community is not new, but this attack is among the most deadly on U.S. soil. Today on MPR News with Kerri Miller, we're talking Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman and Usra Ghazi about the interfaith fight against hate.

Guests:

Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman — Senior Rabbi at Temple Israel in Minneapolis

Usra Ghazi — Director of policy and programs for America Indivisible

