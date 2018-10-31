'It is time to end this conflict': U.S. calls for cease-fire in Yemen

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, seen at a news conference last week in which he announced penalties against Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The move evinced some strain between Riyadh and an administration that has generally supported the Saudis.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, seen at a news conference last week in which he announced penalties against Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The move evinced some strain between Riyadh and an administration that has generally supported the Saudis. 