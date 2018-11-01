Roving cashiers are Target's latest gambit

Target shoppers head for the checkout line with a flat screen television just after midnight on Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2014.

Target shoppers can now check-out anywhere in the retailer's stores.

In its latest move to compete with Amazon and Walmart, Target is equipping employees around its stores with handheld devices that can scan items and take credit card payments.

The idea is to let people avoid check-out lines and get in and out of stores faster — especially during the busy holiday shopping season.

During peak events like Black Friday, employees with handheld scanners will be in the electronics and other busy departments.

Target would not say how many employees will typically be designated as roving cashiers.