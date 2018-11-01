Escape the mess and sit by a rippling river

The St. Croix River is seen from Interstate State Park.

Feeling anxious about the midterms? World news bumming you out?

What you need is a timeout.

Come along on a trip to Minnesota's Interstate Park in Taylors Falls.

It's a quiet fall morning on the St. Croix River's western banks. After a quick climb down some rocks, you find a cozy spot beneath some pine trees.

Sit for a while and watch as the river flows through the basalt cliffs and wooded hillside.

