The Okee Dokee Brothers' new album, 'Winterland,' celebrates cold-weather adventures in Minnesota

The Okee Dokee Brothers have a new album, "Winterland," that celebrates getting outside during the winter months in their adopted home of Minnesota.

"Winterland" is the latest record based on the kid-friendly duo's outdoor adventures. They've also canoed down the Mississippi River, hiked along the Appalachian Trail, and gone horseback riding on the Continental Divide.

The album release party is tomorrow at the O'Shaughnessy Auditorium on the campus of St. Catherine University in St. Paul.