Pence campaigns for Walker at western Wisconsin rally

Campaigning in western Wisconsin, Vice President Mike Pence pushed back Saturday against the notion that Democrats will sweep to victory in Tuesday's elections.

"I keep hearing about this blue wave," Pence said. "Let's make sure that blue wave hits a red wall in the Badger State."

Pence and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker addressed more than 500 supporters in Hudson, where the two-term governor told them, "I need your help now more than ever."

Walker is in a fight for his political career just three days before the election. Polls show Walker knotted with Democratic challenger Tony Evers, Wisconsin's superintendent of schools.

Pence pointed to the caravan of immigrants traveling through Mexico toward the U.S. southern border and claimed it was "being driven by the dangerous policies of Democrats." The audience chanted, "Build that wall!"

Pence flew out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday afternoon, headed to an evening rally in Florida with President Trump.

Hundreds of supporters huddled together in 40-degree temperatures waiting to enter the shipping warehouse in Hudson.

Walker supporter Sue Hodgson described herself as "nervous, more than excited." ''We're here to show our support," said Hodgson, of nearby River Falls, Wis. "I just hope it's enough."

Meanwhile, Evers campaigned in northeast Wisconsin on Saturday with other Democratic candidates. WFRV-TV reported that Evers said a "stark difference" in the race is that "I'm somebody that has spent my entire career as an educator bringing people together. He has not."

Evers criticized Walker for putting his political ambitions ahead of the interests of Wisconsin residents.

Walker needs to shore up his support in northern Wisconsin and turn out conservatives in the suburban counties around Milwaukee to overcome intensity among Democratic-leaning voters in Milwaukee and Madison. Walker has defied the odds before, beating a recall election in 2012 mounted after he signed controversial legislation in 2011 stripping public employees of union rights.

"It's going to be very close," said Walker supporter Ronald Godden, who traveled more than two hours north from near LaCrosse to attend the Hudson rally. "People know he got us out of the hole. We know he's a godly man. That's the most important thing to me."