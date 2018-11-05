Political science professor: Voters likely to cast ballots along party lines

The midterms are heated, but one thing you can depend on is voters sticking to their parties.
Kathryn Pearson joined host Kerri Miller on Monday, Nov. 5 to talk about the midterm elections. A couple of callers shared that they would be splitting their tickets. Meaning, they'll vote mostly for one party, but a few candidates that they select will be of the opposite party.
Pearson said that's unusual.
"Over the years party-line voting has become even more common both in Minnesota and across the country," Pearson said.
When they do deviate, voters will likely vote for an incumbent or a popular candidate. However, in closer races, voters are likely to stick to party lines.
