Political science professor: Voters likely to cast ballots along party lines

Minnesota DFL convention
Political science professor Kathryn Pearson said if anyone breaks the party line while voting it's usually for an incumbent like U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn. Here Klobuchar is greeting supporters at the state DFL nominating convention on Friday, June 1, 2018, in Rochester, Minn. 