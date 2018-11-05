U.S. Supreme Court to hear Curtis Flowers appeal

A Mississippi man who's been sitting on death row for more than 20 years will have his case heard before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Curtis Flowers was the subject of Season Two of the APM Reports podcast In the Dark. Flowers, who maintains his innocence, has been tried six times for the same crimes: the killing of four people inside a furniture store in the small town of Winona, Miss.

The Supreme Court will make a decision on his case by June.

MPR News' Cathy Wurzer spoke with In the Dark's senior producer Samara Freemark about the development.

