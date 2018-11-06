Rescheduled: Movies that unite us

From Minnesota and across the U.S.

Note: This show has been rescheduled due to live coverage of the president.

Sometimes the experience of sitting next to one another in a theater and sharing the lives of the characters on the big screen can remind us of who we are in the best way.

Yes, Hollywood is in the business of making myths, and it can be nostalgic and not brave enough to lead the cultural change ... but sometimes they get it right.

On Election Day, we talked about the power of community and culture through food, now we will discuss movies that exemplify our shared experience as Americans.

Guests:

Liliana Percy — Senior producer with "OnBeing" and host of "This Movie Changed Me"

Ansa Akyea — Stage, radio, and television actor. Winner of 2011 McKnight Award for acting form the Minnesota Playwright Center

