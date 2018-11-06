Top federal law enforcement in Minn. say prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority

U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Erica MacDonald speaks to a crowd during a community meeting at the Dakota County Western Services Center in Apple Valley on Monday.

Minnesota's top federal prosecutor Monday assured religious leaders that prosecuting hate crimes remains a top priority for her office.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald convened a meeting of faith leaders in Apple Valley to discuss security at churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship. The gathering came in response to the shooting last month at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh that left 11 Jewish worshipers dead.

MacDonald said the meeting was meant to show solidarity with all religious communities and also to send a message to would-be attackers.

"We will arrest you. We will prosecute you. Justice will be served," MacDonald said. "And you will spend a very, very long time in federal prison."

MacDonald's office is prosecuting three Illinois men accused of bombing a Bloomington, Minn., mosque last year. She did not discuss details of that case but noted that one of the charges in the indictment carries a 30-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Minneapolis FBI Special Agent in Charge Jill Sanborn said at the Monday meeting that the bureau knows of no active threats to any house of worship anywhere in the country.

Nevertheless, Sanborn said faith communities should report any suspicious activity. "We need you guys in the community to be our eyes and ears and share suspicious things that you may see or hear."