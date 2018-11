Retired MPR News host Gary Eichten on what an election judge does

Voters in St. Paul may notice a familiar voice at their polling station Tuesday: former Midday host Gary Eichten has been working as an election judge in his neighborhood since retiring six years ago.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Eichten to learn more about the job — and what motivated him to sign up.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.