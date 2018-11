The Tesla Model S electric car was on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Xcel Energy is investing $25 million in new charging technology to fuel the coming electric car boom.

But can electric cars really deliver the equivalent cost of a buck a gallon, with zero carbon emissions?

We asked Xcel Energy chairman and CEO Ben Fowke about the future of electric vehicle growth.

