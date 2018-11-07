Coming up: #MeToo and the midterms

From Minnesota and across the U.S.

Are women more swayed by gender or party? A recent NPR/IPSOS poll found that "partisanship is the biggest driver of differences in perceptions regarding sexual harassment and assault." MPR News host Kerri Miller talks to a reporter and professor about how women make their decisions about assault accusations and other women.

Guests:

Teresa Vescio — Professor of psychology at Penn State University

Susan Chira — New York Times senior correspondent and editor, gender issues

Tune in on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. to hear the full discussion.

To listen live you can click here.