Robbinsdale police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Maven Bassignana Courtesy of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Police in Robbinsdale are asking the public to help them find an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday evening.

Maven Bassignana was last seen at his home by his mother and grandfather, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement. He had a disagreement with his mother and threatened to run away. Maven was not home Tuesday morning.

Maven is a white male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue Under Armour shirt and an orange, blue and black winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked call Robbinsdale police at 763-531-1220.