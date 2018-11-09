Gopher women basketball to start season with full house

The University of Minnesota women's basketball team begins its season Friday night with a game against New Hampshire at Williams Arena.

The stands are expected to be full. They haven't seen crowds that big since the team was on its way to a berth in the 2004 Final Four.

The starting point and leader of that team was Lindsay Whalen and now she's beginning her first season as the team's head coach.

Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, talks about the new era for Gopher women's basketball.

