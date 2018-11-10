Man fatally shot by police officer in Shakopee

A man is dead after being shot by a police officer in Shakopee late Friday.

Authorities said officers were called to a home on the 800 block of Apgar Street just after 11 p.m. on a report of a fire alarm.

Shakopee police reported that the officers were met at the front door by a man holding a handgun.

"While standing at the front door, the male raised the handgun and pointed it at the primary officer. Fearing for his life, the officer fired his weapon, hitting the male," police said in a news release.

Officers began life-saving measures at the scene; the man was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the officers were wearing body cameras that were activated at the time of the shooting. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The officer who fired his weapon is a 12-year veteran of the department; his name has not been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.

It was the second fatal police shooting in the Twin Cities on Friday. Earlier in the day, Minneapolis police officers fatally shot a man they say threatened officers with a weapon.