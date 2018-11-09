Man fatally shot by police in north Minneapolis

A man was fatally shot by Minneapolis Police Friday afternoon, after they responded to a report of a suicidal man.

Police spokesperson John Elder said the officers were called out to the 3700 block of Morgan Avenue North at 2:01 p.m.

When they arrived, a man came out of a residence with a weapon and threatened officers, Elder said. Officers shot the man.

He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with what were initially believed to be non-life threatening injuries. However, just before 5 p.m. police said the man died.

"This is a very traumatic incident obviously for everyone involved, whether it's the officers or the individual who was having some mental challenges," Elder said. "This is a tragic incident."

The officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Elder said the officers had body-worn cameras.

"Those cameras were active and rolling at the time of the incident and so that will help, obviously, a great deal, with this investigation," Elder said.

He declined to identify the weapon, saying it will be part of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation of the shooting.

Elder said the department has been training officers on responding to mental health calls.

"All of our officers are trained in de-escalation techniques and I will tell you that there are times when you just don't get to exercise those and I'm not saying that this was the case, I do know that again the officers were outside, the subject came up brandishing a weapon, they ended up shooting," Elder said.