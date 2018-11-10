Talking about Minnesota prep sports tournaments, traditions

It's the middle of fall tournament season in Minnesota high school sports.

The volleyball tournament is wrapping up Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and the football tournament is working its way toward the finals later this month at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

MPR News' Andrew Krueger spoke with John Millea, media specialist for the Minnesota State High School League and an authority on prep sports in the state.

The discussion included talk about the football tournament, as well as a look back on a remarkable title game at last weekend's boys soccer state tournment, and a review of the many traveling trophies that high school football rivals play for in Minnesota each fall.

Click above to listen to the conversation, and find more coverage of high school sports — including the state volleyball tournament — at John's Journal on the MSHSL website.