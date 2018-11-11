Minnesota ceremonies mark Veterans Day and the centennial of the World War I armistice

World War I armistice centennial
Todd Hintz, dressed in a World War I soldier's uniform, reads the poem "For the Fallen" by Laurence Binyon during a ceremony at Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, to mark the centennial of the end of World War I. He was joined by Mary Chalman, dressed in a World War I nurse's uniform. 