Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards turns 75

Happy birthday to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who turns 75 today.

Richards, who was infamous in his younger days for abusing drugs and alcohol, revealed recently that he mostly gave up drinking a year ago.

"I got fed up with it," he told Rolling Stone magazine, adding that it was "interesting" to play sober on tour earlier this year. Despite their advancing years, the Rolling Stones are still going strong. They plan to tour the U.S. again next year.