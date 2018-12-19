The Cube Critics: Best movie performances of 2018

This year the movies brought us a colorful array of characters, from superheroes to resourceful widows to struggling mothers. Euan Kerr and Stephanie Curtis, hosts of the MPR's Cube Critics, joined host Angela Davis to talk about the best actor performances of 2018.

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.

Mentioned on the show

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther"

Toni Collette in "Hereditary"

Emma Stone in "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born"

Mahershala Ali in "The Green Book"