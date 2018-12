Kurt Vile and the Violators play First Avenue in Minneapolis tonight

Kurt Vile recently released his seventh solo album, "Bottle It In." The New York Times called the new effort Vile's "most consistent to date."

In an interview with Salon, Vile said there was no single influence for the album. "[But] I was definitely listening to tons of country music," he added.

